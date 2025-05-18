Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 15,922 Shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 453,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,922 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 3.24% of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF worth $25,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KIE. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $956,000. Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 5,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 54,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,101,000 after purchasing an additional 14,687 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA KIE opened at $59.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $919.69 million, a P/E ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 0.77. SPDR S&P Insurance ETF has a 1 year low of $48.82 and a 1 year high of $62.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.10.

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

