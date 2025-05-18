Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 78,790 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,096,277 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,790 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $28,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DFIC. Peninsula Wealth LLC grew its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 60,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. 25 LLC grew its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. 25 LLC now owns 38,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Altiora Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Altiora Financial Group LLC now owns 54,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Horizons LLC grew its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Visionary Horizons LLC now owns 11,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

DFIC stock opened at $29.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.82. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $29.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.22.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.