Bank of America Corp DE Boosts Holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 536,256 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,259 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF were worth $25,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 36,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after buying an additional 9,205 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 1,977.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 5,497 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 34,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 105,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,070,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 144.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA RDIV opened at $48.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $790.01 million, a P/E ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 0.95. Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF has a one year low of $41.50 and a one year high of $53.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.67.

About Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF

The Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (RDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Dividend Revenue-Weighted index. The fund selects the 60-highest-yielding stocks from the S&P 900 and weights them by revenue. RDIV was launched on Oct 1, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

