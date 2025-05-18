Bank of America Corp DE Buys 17,091 Shares of Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Free Report) (TSE:MX) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 547,388 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,091 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.81% of Methanex worth $27,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its holdings in Methanex by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 11,463 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Methanex by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,845 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Methanex by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,778 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its holdings in Methanex by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 11,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Value Partners Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Methanex by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 6,053 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Methanex Price Performance

Shares of MEOH opened at $33.57 on Friday. Methanex Co. has a 12-month low of $25.46 and a 12-month high of $56.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.26 and its 200 day moving average is $41.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.93.

Methanex Announces Dividend

Methanex ( NASDAQ:MEOH Get Free Report ) (TSE:MX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.05. Methanex had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 4.41%. The company had revenue of $857.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Methanex’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Methanex Co. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Methanex from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Methanex from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Methanex from $57.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Methanex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Methanex from $62.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.75.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in China, Europe, the United States, South America, South Korea, Canada, and Asia. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities.

