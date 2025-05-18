Bank of America Corp DE Buys 20,438 Shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) by 21.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 115,512 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,438 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.24% of monday.com worth $27,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in monday.com by 78.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,701,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,858 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of monday.com by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 830,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,606,000 after buying an additional 100,333 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of monday.com by 264.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 555,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,407,000 after buying an additional 403,255 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of monday.com by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 499,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,708,000 after buying an additional 96,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of monday.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,686,000. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MNDY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of monday.com from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of monday.com from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of monday.com from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of monday.com from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of monday.com in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, monday.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $346.50.

Shares of monday.com stock opened at $293.13 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $259.42 and a 200-day moving average of $265.15. monday.com Ltd. has a 1-year low of $188.01 and a 1-year high of $342.64. The company has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a PE ratio of 488.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.32.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $282.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.93 million. monday.com had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 6.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Research analysts forecast that monday.com Ltd. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

