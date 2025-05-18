Bank of America Corp DE Buys 340,686 Shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Free Report) by 203.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 507,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 340,686 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $29,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Black Hills by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Black Hills by 182.8% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Black Hills by 373.2% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Black Hills by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Black Hills by 1,159.7% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

BKH has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Black Hills in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Black Hills from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th.

Shares of BKH opened at $58.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.85. Black Hills Co. has a twelve month low of $51.66 and a twelve month high of $65.59. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.05). Black Hills had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $805.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Black Hills Co. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.676 per share. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.88%.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 222,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,394 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,106 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

