Bank of America Corp DE Buys 64,067 Shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 549,113 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,067 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 4.99% of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF worth $25,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $252,000. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $261,000. Centerpoint Advisory Group bought a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $310,000. Mendel Money Management increased its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 8,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ZEGA Investments LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $757,000.

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA JPSE opened at $44.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $457.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.34 and a 200 day moving average of $45.96. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $37.66 and a one year high of $52.05.

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (JPSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a multi-factor index comprised of US small-cap stocks. The index uses a combination of fundamental and technical factors for stock selection, and inverse volatility for weighting.

Featured Articles

