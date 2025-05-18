Bank of America Corp DE Cuts Stock Holdings in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 775,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,654 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 2.03% of S&T Bancorp worth $29,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of STBA. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of S&T Bancorp by 124.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 74,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,116,000 after acquiring an additional 41,148 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 201,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,709,000 after acquiring an additional 7,027 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 27,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 4,374 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,493,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,067,000 after acquiring an additional 60,617 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.22% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of S&T Bancorp from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th.

Shares of STBA stock opened at $38.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.73. S&T Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.85 and a 52 week high of $45.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.86.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. S&T Bancorp had a net margin of 23.24% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The firm had revenue of $93.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that S&T Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.19%.

S&T Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer, commercial, and small business banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Commercial Construction, Business Banking, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

