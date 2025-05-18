Bank of America Corp DE Decreases Position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 50.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 933,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 954,614 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.43% of UGI worth $26,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UGI. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of UGI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UGI by 216.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in shares of UGI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UGI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of UGI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 82.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UGI alerts:

UGI Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UGI opened at $35.48 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.05. UGI Co. has a 1 year low of $22.01 and a 1 year high of $35.50.

UGI Dividend Announcement

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. UGI had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that UGI Co. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is 61.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael Sharp bought 4,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.30 per share, for a total transaction of $160,039.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,806 shares in the company, valued at $160,039.80. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UGI. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of UGI from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UGI

About UGI

(Free Report)

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.