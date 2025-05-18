Bank of America Corp DE Grows Stake in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report) by 120.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,692 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Balchem were worth $25,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BCPC. Congress Asset Management Co. grew its stake in Balchem by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 317,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,769,000 after acquiring an additional 16,170 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Balchem during the 4th quarter valued at about $503,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Balchem by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 370,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,457,000 after acquiring an additional 8,942 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Balchem by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 136,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Balchem by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BCPC opened at $168.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.81, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $161.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.35. Balchem Co. has a 1-year low of $145.70 and a 1-year high of $186.03.

Balchem ( NASDAQ:BCPC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $250.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.70 million. Balchem had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Balchem Co. will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

BCPC has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Balchem and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Sidoti raised shares of Balchem to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

