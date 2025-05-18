Bank of America Corp DE Has $26.72 Million Stock Position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its holdings in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 440,311 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 57,911 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.49% of National Fuel Gas worth $26,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFG. Barclays PLC increased its position in National Fuel Gas by 243.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 102,672 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,223,000 after acquiring an additional 72,802 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in National Fuel Gas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its position in National Fuel Gas by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 91,124 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Kelly Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in National Fuel Gas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in National Fuel Gas by 82.9% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 481 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NFG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of National Fuel Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of National Fuel Gas from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Fuel Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.67.

National Fuel Gas Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE:NFG opened at $81.17 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.13 and its 200-day moving average is $70.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.39. National Fuel Gas has a 52 week low of $53.03 and a 52 week high of $83.35. The firm has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -579.74 and a beta of 0.61.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $729.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.81 million. National Fuel Gas had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 15.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. Equities analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

National Fuel Gas Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 479.07%.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

Featured Stories

