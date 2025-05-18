Bank of America Corp DE Has $27.15 Million Stock Holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its stake in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 26.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 747,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 272,858 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $27,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Essential Utilities by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Essential Utilities by 98.9% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. 74.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on WTRG. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Essential Utilities from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Essential Utilities from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com raised Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 20th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.50.

Essential Utilities Stock Performance

WTRG opened at $38.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.47 and a 200-day moving average of $37.99. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.18 and a 52-week high of $41.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $783.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.80 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 27.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Essential Utilities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.3255 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.30%.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

Further Reading

