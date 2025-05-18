Bank of America Corp DE Has $27.55 Million Stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 288,261 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,197 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $27,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVOV. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 244.2% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVOV opened at $94.69 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.27. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $78.72 and a 52-week high of $105.65. The stock has a market cap of $923.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.06.

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IVOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P mid-cap 400. IVOV was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

