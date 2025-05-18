Bank of America Corp DE Has $28.47 Million Stock Holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) by 27.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 216,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 81,496 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $28,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 657.9% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 78.9% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 395.7% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Stock Performance

NYSE:SITE opened at $125.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.70 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $118.30 and its 200-day moving average is $132.14. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.25 and a 1-year high of $160.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $939.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $933.90 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 2.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.43) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SITE shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $185.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $183.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Loop Capital decreased their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $145.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SiteOne Landscape Supply currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.70.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

