Bank of America Corp DE Has $28.64 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 308,851 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,742 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF worth $28,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LQDH. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 38,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,603,000 after buying an additional 11,659 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,597,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 52,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,836,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. acquired a new stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $237,000.

Get iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1%

NYSEARCA LQDH opened at $91.86 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.54. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $88.08 and a one year high of $94.44.

iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (LQDH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that holds iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD), which targets USD-denominated investment corporate bonds, while mitigating duration risk.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LQDH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.