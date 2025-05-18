Bank of America Corp DE Has $29.78 Million Holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 228,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 961 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 3.11% of iShares Micro-Cap ETF worth $29,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWC. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Micro-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWC opened at $120.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $825.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.54 and a 200-day moving average of $123.40. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.25 and a fifty-two week high of $139.98.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Micro-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Micro-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.