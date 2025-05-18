Bank of America Corp DE Has $29.84 Million Position in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its holdings in shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Free Report) by 27.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 584,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218,621 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Inari Medical were worth $29,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Inari Medical by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,939,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Inari Medical by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 288,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,881,000 after purchasing an additional 25,365 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Inari Medical during the 4th quarter worth about $681,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Inari Medical by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 66,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,504,000 after purchasing an additional 4,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMI Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Inari Medical during the 4th quarter worth about $1,651,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inari Medical Price Performance

NARI stock opened at $79.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of -59.24 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.97 and its 200-day moving average is $70.71. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.76 and a 1 year high of $79.99.

About Inari Medical

Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy devices and accessories for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; FlowTriever system, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases; InThrill system to treat small vessel thrombosis; and LimFlow system for patients who have chronic limb-threatening ischemia with no suitable endovascular or surgical revascularization options and risk of major amputation.

