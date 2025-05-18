Bank of America Corp DE Increases Holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report) by 32.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 347,634 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,328 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 1.20% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $26,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $68,262,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $41,295,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7,477.8% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 242,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,332,000 after buying an additional 239,515 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,189,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,850,000 after acquiring an additional 203,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 572,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,233,000 after acquiring an additional 185,435 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA IMCG opened at $78.60 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.45. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $61.65 and a 1-year high of $81.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73 and a beta of 1.12.
iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile
The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.
