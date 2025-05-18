Bank of America Corp DE Increases Position in Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Free Report) by 130.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,095,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,718,323 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Gerdau were worth $29,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Gerdau during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Gerdau during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Zhang Financial LLC purchased a new position in Gerdau during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Gerdau during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Carrera Capital Advisors purchased a new position in Gerdau during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on GGB shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on Gerdau from $3.30 to $2.90 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Gerdau in a research note on Monday, April 7th.

Shares of GGB stock opened at $2.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Gerdau S.A. has a 52-week low of $2.27 and a 52-week high of $3.79.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Gerdau had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 7.03%. On average, equities analysts expect that Gerdau S.A. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be issued a $0.0188 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 12th. This is a boost from Gerdau’s previous dividend of $0.00. Gerdau’s payout ratio is 24.14%.

Gerdau SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer company. The company operates through Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business segments. It also provides semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; drawn products comprising barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire mesh, nails, and clamps for manufacturing, construction, and agricultural industries; and special steel products used in auto parts, light and heavy vehicles, and agricultural machinery, as well as in the oil and gas, wind energy, machinery and equipment, mining and rail, and other markets.

