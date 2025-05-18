Bank of America Corp DE Increases Position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,776,384 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 129,684 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $25,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 79.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,029,497 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,877,000 after buying an additional 2,224,913 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,383,293 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,474,000 after buying an additional 1,189,453 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 139.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 745,849 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,807,000 after buying an additional 434,728 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 900,374 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,046,000 after buying an additional 313,642 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,484,000. 3.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Price Performance

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group stock opened at $14.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $92.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.54. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.74 and a 12-month high of $16.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group ( NYSE:SMFG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The bank reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 12.61%. The company had revenue of $16.55 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

Featured Articles

