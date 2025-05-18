Bank of America Corp DE Purchases 37,339 Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 519,195 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,339 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $29,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SMAR. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Smartsheet by 197.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 537,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,749,000 after buying an additional 356,624 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Smartsheet in the fourth quarter worth $809,000. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in Smartsheet by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 150,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,455,000 after purchasing an additional 6,685 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Smartsheet by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 3,316 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Smartsheet in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet Stock Performance

NYSE:SMAR opened at $56.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -941.17, a PEG ratio of 82.90 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.31. Smartsheet Inc has a 12 month low of $36.56 and a 12 month high of $56.55.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

