Bank of America Corp DE Raises Stock Position in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 558,641 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,764 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF were worth $28,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $6,354,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $507,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $972,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 885.4% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 154,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,780,000 after acquiring an additional 138,809 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 109,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,510,000 after acquiring an additional 23,682 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF stock opened at $48.56 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $674.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.96. iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF has a 12 month low of $38.30 and a 12 month high of $57.69.

iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (IAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Regional Banks index. The fund tracks the performance of an index of small- and mid-cap regional banks. IAT was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

