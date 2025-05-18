Bank of America Corp DE Sells 390,186 Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its stake in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 61.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 244,755 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 390,186 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Crocs were worth $26,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CROX. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Crocs by 1,516.1% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,326,564 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $145,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,480 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Crocs by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,037,121 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $223,126,000 after acquiring an additional 577,467 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Crocs during the fourth quarter worth $62,221,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in Crocs by 30,778.0% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 456,995 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $50,055,000 after acquiring an additional 455,515 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Crocs by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,308,402 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $143,309,000 after acquiring an additional 429,994 shares during the period. 93.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Crocs from $122.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Crocs from $138.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on Crocs from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Crocs from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Crocs from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crocs presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.79.

In related news, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 4,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total value of $511,325.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,215,565.25. This represents a 13.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Adam Michaels sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.69, for a total value of $1,600,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,323 shares in the company, valued at $9,529,870.87. This trade represents a 14.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,703 shares of company stock valued at $2,464,444. 2.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CROX stock opened at $117.55 on Friday. Crocs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.11 and a fifty-two week high of $165.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $101.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.46.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The textile maker reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $937.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $907.07 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 46.27% and a net margin of 23.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.02 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

