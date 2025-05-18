Bank of America Corp DE Sells 42,732 Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report) by 19.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 176,271 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 42,732 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $27,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in THG. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 91.9% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 272 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 4,675.0% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on The Hanover Insurance Group from $171.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Hanover Insurance Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays raised The Hanover Insurance Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on The Hanover Insurance Group from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on The Hanover Insurance Group from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.50.

The Hanover Insurance Group Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock opened at $168.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.66 and a 52 week high of $176.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $165.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 0.44.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 6.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 14.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hanover Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 29.98%.

Insider Activity at The Hanover Insurance Group

In related news, EVP Bryan J. Salvatore sold 10,526 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.60, for a total transaction of $1,753,631.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,308,942.40. The trade was a 28.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John C. Roche sold 301 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $52,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,772,450. The trade was a 0.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,027 shares of company stock valued at $1,841,309 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

Free Report

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

Featured Articles

