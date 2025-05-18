Bank of America Corp DE Sells 89,780 Shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 39.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,475 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 89,780 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $28,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Paylocity by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,603 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Paylocity by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 19,118 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Paylocity by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 274 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Paylocity by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 247 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Paylocity by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 94.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paylocity Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $201.04 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $188.32 and a 200 day moving average of $197.76. The company has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.55, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.58. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $129.94 and a 1-year high of $223.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Paylocity ( NASDAQ:PCTY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The software maker reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $454.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.77 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 22.45% and a net margin of 14.76%. Paylocity’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PCTY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $255.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price target (down previously from $265.00) on shares of Paylocity in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on Paylocity in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Paylocity news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 26,252 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.91, for a total value of $5,116,777.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 420,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,862,200. The trade was a 5.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 21.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corporation engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers payroll software solution for global payroll, expense management, tax services, on demand payment, and garnishment managed services; and time and labor management software for time and attendance, scheduling, and time collection.

Further Reading

