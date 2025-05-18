Bank of America Corp DE Takes Position in BlackRock International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:BIDD)

Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in BlackRock International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:BIDD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,092,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,961,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock International Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $51,650,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock International Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $46,461,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock International Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $24,344,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock International Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $21,814,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock International Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $21,060,000.

BlackRock International Dividend ETF Stock Performance

BIDD opened at $26.93 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.69. BlackRock International Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $22.66 and a 1 year high of $26.99. The firm has a market cap of $747.31 million and a PE ratio of 21.87.

BlackRock International Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares International Dividend Active ETF (BIDD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that invests in companies outside the US that are identified to pay attractive and growing dividends. BIDD was launched on Nov 15, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

