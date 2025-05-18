Bank of America Corp DE Trims Holdings in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its position in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 289,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,608 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.66% of Brink’s worth $26,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Brink’s by 146.2% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Brink’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Brink’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Brink’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Brink’s by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 94.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Brink’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 8th.

Shares of BCO stock opened at $87.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.28 and a beta of 1.42. The Brink’s Company has a 1-year low of $80.21 and a 1-year high of $115.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.66.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The business services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Brink’s had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 71.46%. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Brink’s Company will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. This is an increase from Brink’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is 27.57%.

The Brink’s Co engages in providing cash management services, digital retail solutions, and ATM managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Latin America, Europe, and Rest of World. The North America segment operates in the U.S. and Canada. The Latin America segment refers to the operations in Latin American countries.

