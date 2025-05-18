Bank of America Corp DE Trims Position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its position in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 19.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 760,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183,227 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.51% of Vontier worth $27,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vontier by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,323,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,208,000 after acquiring an additional 173,542 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Vontier by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,666,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,260,000 after purchasing an additional 75,775 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Vontier by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,515,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,740,000 after purchasing an additional 96,554 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vontier by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,502,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,253,000 after purchasing an additional 145,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Vontier during the 4th quarter worth $64,869,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Vontier news, SVP Kathryn K. Rowen sold 7,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.34, for a total transaction of $266,880.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,248 shares in the company, valued at $3,206,932.32. This represents a 7.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on VNT. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Vontier from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on Vontier from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Vontier from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.67.

Shares of VNT opened at $37.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.29. Vontier Co. has a 12-month low of $27.22 and a 12-month high of $41.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $741.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.06 million. Vontier had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 43.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vontier Co. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.07%.

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

