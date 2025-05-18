Bank of America Corp DE Trims Stock Position in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its stake in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Free Report) by 73.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,253,020 shares of the coal producer’s stock after selling 3,412,289 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Peabody Energy were worth $26,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Peabody Energy by 167.2% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Peabody Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Peabody Energy by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in Peabody Energy by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,900 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis purchased a new stake in Peabody Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. 87.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Peabody Energy alerts:

Peabody Energy Trading Up 3.0%

NYSE BTU opened at $14.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.49. Peabody Energy Co. has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $29.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.83.

Peabody Energy Announces Dividend

Peabody Energy ( NYSE:BTU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The coal producer reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.20. Peabody Energy had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The company had revenue of $937.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $976.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Peabody Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Peabody Energy Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Peabody Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on BTU shares. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Peabody Energy from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Peabody Energy from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Peabody Energy

Peabody Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal, Seaborne Metallurgical, Powder River Basin, Other U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Peabody Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peabody Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.