Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Research Coverage Started at TD Cowen

TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $53.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Bank of America from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Barclays reduced their target price on Bank of America from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Argus dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

Bank of America Stock Performance

BAC stock opened at $44.66 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.55. Bank of America has a 12 month low of $33.07 and a 12 month high of $48.08. The company has a market capitalization of $336.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.10. Bank of America had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The firm had revenue of $27.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.83 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 30.95%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Graney & King LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Collier Financial bought a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Vega Investment Solutions bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Further Reading

