Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Research Coverage Started at Scotiabank

Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a sector perform rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BMO. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Bank of Montreal from $161.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. CIBC cut Bank of Montreal from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts downgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of Montreal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.40.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of Bank of Montreal stock opened at $102.78 on Thursday. Bank of Montreal has a 1 year low of $76.98 and a 1 year high of $106.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.00. The company has a market cap of $74.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The bank reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $1.36. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $9.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

Bank of Montreal Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.1094 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 29th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.35%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of Montreal

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BMO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 4th quarter worth about $1,014,633,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 213.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,259,505 shares of the bank’s stock worth $406,825,000 after buying an additional 2,899,061 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,838,171 shares of the bank’s stock worth $664,742,000 after buying an additional 2,044,862 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,215,628 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,184,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,676,637 shares of the bank’s stock worth $351,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.82% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of Montreal

(Get Free Report)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company’s personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.