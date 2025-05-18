Barclays Cuts Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Price Target to $42.00

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on AXTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Axalta Coating Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.38.

Shares of NYSE:AXTA opened at $32.65 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.31 and a 200-day moving average of $35.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.01. Axalta Coating Systems has a twelve month low of $27.70 and a twelve month high of $41.66. The firm has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.35.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.05. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 26.29%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXTA. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the first quarter valued at $12,910,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 4.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,161,682 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,533,000 after acquiring an additional 51,130 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $957,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $3,206,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 89.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,087,211 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $102,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453,551 shares during the last quarter. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.

