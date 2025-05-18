Barclays Cuts Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) Price Target to $10.00

Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SMWB. Citigroup increased their price target on Similarweb from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Northland Securities increased their price target on Similarweb from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Similarweb in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Similarweb in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Similarweb from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.75.

Similarweb Stock Down 0.8%

NYSE SMWB opened at $7.30 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.10. Similarweb has a twelve month low of $5.71 and a twelve month high of $17.64. The firm has a market cap of $603.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.14 and a beta of 1.13.

Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.09). Similarweb had a negative net margin of 4.58% and a negative return on equity of 47.62%. The firm had revenue of $67.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.37 million. Research analysts expect that Similarweb will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Similarweb

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Similarweb by 61.3% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,762,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,846,000 after buying an additional 1,050,000 shares during the period. Phoenix Financial Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Similarweb by 2.5% in the first quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 2,585,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,386,000 after buying an additional 63,978 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Similarweb by 33.2% in the first quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 2,246,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,578,000 after buying an additional 560,000 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Similarweb by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,892,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,648,000 after purchasing an additional 53,055 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Similarweb during the 4th quarter worth $22,536,000. 57.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Similarweb Company Profile

Similarweb Ltd. provides cloud-based digital intelligence solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. The company offers digital research intelligence solutions for its customers to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing intelligence solutions for its customers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel, and optimize their own strategies.

