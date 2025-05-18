Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) Trading Up 5.6% – Here’s Why

Shares of Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS – Get Free Report) rose 5.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.72 and last traded at $6.90. Approximately 25,475 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 453,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.54.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BVS shares. Craig Hallum set a $15.00 price target on Bioventus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Bioventus in a research report on Monday, March 17th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $556.40 million, a P/E ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 0.95.

In other Bioventus news, CFO Mark Leonard Singleton sold 5,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.79, for a total value of $53,639.41. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 131,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,291,917.77. The trade was a 3.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Anthony D’adamio sold 4,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.19, for a total transaction of $44,632.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 118,178 shares in the company, valued at $1,204,233.82. This trade represents a 3.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,208 shares of company stock valued at $226,138 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Bioventus by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 4,125,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,750,000 after buying an additional 98,841 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bioventus by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,554,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,371,000 after purchasing an additional 92,143 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bioventus by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,445,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,224,000 after purchasing an additional 325,402 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bioventus by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,044,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,555,000 after purchasing an additional 159,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Bioventus by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 892,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,164,000 after purchasing an additional 159,980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

Bioventus Inc, a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes pain treatments, which comprise non-surgical pain injection therapies, as well as peripheral nerve stimulation products, such as Durolane, GELSYN-3, and SUPARTZ for the treatment of knee osteoarthritis and Stimrouter to treat chronic peripheral pain.

