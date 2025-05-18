Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC) Holdings Lifted by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,555 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,786,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,361,000 after purchasing an additional 236,467 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,326,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,294,000 after purchasing an additional 106,722 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,024,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,727,000 after purchasing an additional 182,002 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,436,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,843,000 after purchasing an additional 174,759 shares during the period. Finally, Generali Asset Management SPA SGR acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $34,103,000. Institutional investors own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

Blue Owl Capital Stock Up 0.8%

OBDC opened at $14.72 on Friday. Blue Owl Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.11 and a fifty-two week high of $16.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.16 and a 200-day moving average of $14.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 0.71.

Blue Owl Capital Increases Dividend

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OBDC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.04). Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 37.26%. The firm had revenue of $464.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.88 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Blue Owl Capital Co. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.06%. This is an increase from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.48%.

Insider Activity at Blue Owl Capital

In related news, Director Chris Temple acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.80 per share, with a total value of $222,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,800. The trade was a 41.67% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Friday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $15.10 to $14.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Citizens Jmp raised Blue Owl Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.64.

Blue Owl Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

Featured Articles

