BNP Paribas Financial Markets Acquires 121,465 Shares of Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Free Report) by 167.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 193,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,465 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties were worth $1,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 9,145.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 39,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 38,595 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Amundi lifted its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 41,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 6,615 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 215,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after buying an additional 91,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 3,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Armada Hoffler Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Armada Hoffler Properties from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Armada Hoffler Properties from $12.25 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th.

Armada Hoffler Properties Stock Performance

Shares of AHH opened at $7.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $750.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a current ratio of 8.81. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.10 and a 52-week high of $12.46.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $63.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.18 million. Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 5.99%. Research analysts forecast that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Armada Hoffler Properties Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.56%. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 700.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Armada Hoffler Properties news, Director A Russell Kirk bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.70 per share, for a total transaction of $77,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 69,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,611. The trade was a 16.83% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 90,954 shares of company stock valued at $699,607. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Armada Hoffler Properties Profile

(Free Report)

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (the “Company”) is a vertically integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (“REIT”) with over four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality retail, office, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.