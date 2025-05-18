BNP Paribas Financial Markets Boosts Position in Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI – Free Report) by 45.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 70,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,729 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Midland States Bancorp were worth $1,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Midland States Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC grew its position in Midland States Bancorp by 141.9% in the fourth quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Midland States Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Midland States Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Department of Treasury acquired a new stake in Midland States Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.93% of the company’s stock.

Midland States Bancorp Stock Down 3.4%

MSBI stock opened at $17.88 on Friday. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.79 and a twelve month high of $28.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $382.65 million, a P/E ratio of -17.03 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.19.

Midland States Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Midland States Bancorp ( NASDAQ:MSBI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. Midland States Bancorp had a negative net margin of 2.74% and a negative return on equity of 1.95%. The business had revenue of $76.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.93 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Midland States Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. Midland States Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently -122.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on MSBI shares. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Midland States Bancorp from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Midland States Bancorp from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Midland States Bancorp from $28.50 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Midland States Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and businesses, including commercial loans to finance agricultural equipment and production; and commercial real estate loans for owner occupied offices, warehouses and production facilities, office buildings, hotels, mixed-use residential and commercial facilities, retail centers, multifamily properties, and assisted living facilities.

