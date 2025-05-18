BNP Paribas Financial Markets Buys 1,455 Shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,335 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Plexus were worth $1,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TD Private Client Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Plexus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Plexus by 134.0% in the fourth quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Plexus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Plexus by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Plexus by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Plexus alerts:

Insider Transactions at Plexus

In related news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 87,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,273,100. This represents a 2.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Running sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.62, for a total value of $173,275.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,879.12. This trade represents a 49.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,137 shares of company stock valued at $577,916 over the last ninety days. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PLXS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $162.00 price target (down from $172.00) on shares of Plexus in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $145.00 price target on Plexus in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Plexus in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PLXS

Plexus Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PLXS opened at $134.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Plexus Corp. has a twelve month low of $100.96 and a twelve month high of $172.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $124.90 and its 200-day moving average is $143.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.16 and a beta of 0.80.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.12. Plexus had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 3.03%. The company had revenue of $980.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Plexus’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Plexus Corp. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Plexus Company Profile

(Free Report)

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.