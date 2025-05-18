BNP Paribas Financial Markets Buys 52,155 Shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report) by 60.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 138,198 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,155 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $2,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GBDC. Optiver Holding B.V. increased its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 3,087 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 106,746 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,116 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 72,884 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mattern Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 42.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Golub Capital BDC from $16.50 to $15.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Golub Capital BDC currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Shares of GBDC opened at $15.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.55. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.68 and a twelve month high of $16.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.45 and a 200-day moving average of $15.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The investment management company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $211.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.89 million. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 39.63% and a return on equity of 11.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is presently 138.05%.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

