BNP Paribas Financial Markets Buys 55,314 Shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Free Report) by 131.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 97,521 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,314 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in A10 Networks were worth $1,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in A10 Networks by 3,389.8% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,059 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its position in A10 Networks by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,096 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in A10 Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $161,000. Freestone Grove Partners LP bought a new position in A10 Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in A10 Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $198,000. Institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ATEN shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of A10 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of A10 Networks from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c)” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 10th. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of A10 Networks in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of A10 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of A10 Networks in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, A10 Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

A10 Networks Trading Up 0.7%

ATEN stock opened at $17.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.61 and a 200-day moving average of $17.90. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.27 and a 12 month high of $21.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31 and a beta of 1.37.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $66.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.63 million. A10 Networks had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 23.44%. A10 Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

A10 Networks Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.82%.

A10 Networks Company Profile

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, rest of Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller that provides advanced server load balancing; Thunder Carrier Grade Networking, which provides standards-compliant address and protocol translation services between varying types of internet protocol addresses; Thunder Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) Insight that decrypts SSL-encrypted traffic and forwards it to a third-party security device for deep packet inspection; and Thunder Convergent Firewall, which addresses multiple critical security capabilities in one package.

Further Reading

