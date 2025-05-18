BNP Paribas Financial Markets Cuts Stock Position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets cut its holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) by 36.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,747 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $2,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CBSH. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 620,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,662,000 after buying an additional 33,679 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $731,000. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 8,566,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $533,777,000 after buying an additional 351,406 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 15,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 53,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,361,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. 70.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CBSH. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $66.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.20.

Commerce Bancshares Price Performance

NASDAQ:CBSH opened at $65.63 on Friday. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.97 and a 1-year high of $72.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.88 and a 200 day moving average of $64.42. The firm has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.60.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The company had revenue of $428.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.85 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Commerce Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Commerce Bancshares news, Director June Mcallister Fowler sold 1,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total value of $98,244.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,786. The trade was a 33.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

