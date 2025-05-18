BNP Paribas Financial Markets Decreases Position in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets decreased its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Free Report) by 49.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19,384 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $1,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Franklin Electric by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Franklin Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $241,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Franklin Electric by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Franklin Electric by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 503,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,093,000 after buying an additional 10,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Franklin Electric by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 62,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,058,000 after buying an additional 2,939 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Franklin Electric

In other Franklin Electric news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 961 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.14, for a total value of $99,117.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $794,281.14. This trade represents a 11.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FELE. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Franklin Electric from $111.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Franklin Electric Trading Up 1.6%

NASDAQ:FELE opened at $89.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.87 and a 52-week high of $111.94.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.06). Franklin Electric had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The company had revenue of $455.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

Franklin Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 8th will be paid a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 8th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.75%.

Franklin Electric Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. The company operates through Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution segments. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

Further Reading

