BNP Paribas Financial Markets Grows Holdings in V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX – Free Report) by 116.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,892 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,871 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in V2X were worth $1,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in V2X by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 37,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 10,235 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of V2X during the 4th quarter worth $351,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of V2X during the 4th quarter worth $4,783,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of V2X by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 141,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,778,000 after buying an additional 26,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of V2X by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VVX stock opened at $47.99 on Friday. V2X, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.08 and a 1-year high of $69.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.34 and its 200 day moving average is $51.75. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.39, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

V2X ( NYSE:VVX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.06. V2X had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 0.22%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that V2X, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VVX shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on V2X from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on V2X in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on V2X from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on V2X from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on V2X in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.67.

V2X, Inc provides critical mission solutions and support services to defense clients worldwide. It offers a suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, civilian, and international clients. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Mclean, Virginia.

