BNP Paribas Financial Markets Grows Stock Holdings in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Free Report) by 29.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,767 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in McGrath RentCorp were worth $1,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 1,487.6% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the 4th quarter valued at $3,833,000. One Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 4,824 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 293,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,819,000 after acquiring an additional 6,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 351.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,269,000 after buying an additional 31,575 shares in the last quarter. 92.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McGrath RentCorp alerts:

McGrath RentCorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MGRC opened at $115.74 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $109.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.38. McGrath RentCorp has a 1 year low of $95.50 and a 1 year high of $129.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.66.

McGrath RentCorp Increases Dividend

McGrath RentCorp ( NASDAQ:MGRC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.13. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $195.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that McGrath RentCorp will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 16th were issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 16th. This is an increase from McGrath RentCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio is 20.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on McGrath RentCorp

Insider Buying and Selling at McGrath RentCorp

In other McGrath RentCorp news, VP John P. Skenesky sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.32, for a total transaction of $278,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $967,593.44. This trade represents a 22.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimberly Ann Box sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.69, for a total transaction of $124,690.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $935,175. The trade was a 11.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,871 shares of company stock valued at $1,506,731 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About McGrath RentCorp

(Free Report)

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, and electronic test equipment. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, Portable Storage, TRS-RenTelco, and Enviroplex.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McGrath RentCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McGrath RentCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.