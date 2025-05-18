BNP Paribas Financial Markets Has $1.72 Million Stake in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK – Free Report) by 54.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 49,219 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,389 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF were worth $1,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,032,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,124,000 after acquiring an additional 101,807 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 62,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 21,667 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 38,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 5,948 shares during the last quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF during the 4th quarter worth $420,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:PICK opened at $36.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $750.30 million, a P/E ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.11. iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF has a 12-month low of $29.96 and a 12-month high of $46.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.70.

The iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (PICK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global metals mining, extraction or production firms, excluding gold and silver mining firms. PICK was launched on Jan 31, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

