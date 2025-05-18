BNP Paribas Financial Markets Has $1.87 Million Holdings in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Free Report) by 1,401.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 433,120 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 404,269 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Stitch Fix were worth $1,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SFIX. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. acquired a new position in Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Polymer Capital Management US LLC acquired a new position in Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Stitch Fix by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 29,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 6,993 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Casey O’connor sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.04, for a total value of $152,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 575,755 shares in the company, valued at $1,750,295.20. This represents a 7.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 16.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

Get Our Latest Report on SFIX

Stitch Fix Price Performance

Stitch Fix stock opened at $4.21 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.39 and a 200-day moving average of $4.12. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.18 and a 1 year high of $6.99. The company has a market capitalization of $542.24 million, a P/E ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 2.00.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 32.71% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $312.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and kids through its website and mobile application in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.