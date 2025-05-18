BNP Paribas Financial Markets Has $1.87 Million Stock Position in ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM – Free Report) by 714,185.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 99,986 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in ProShares Short Russell2000 were worth $1,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RWM. Leuthold Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 484,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,077,000 after acquiring an additional 5,340 shares during the last quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 during the fourth quarter valued at $6,675,000. Savvy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 during the fourth quarter valued at $2,213,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 by 81.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 50,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 22,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 during the fourth quarter valued at $911,000.

ProShares Short Russell2000 Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA RWM opened at $19.52 on Friday. ProShares Short Russell2000 has a twelve month low of $17.14 and a twelve month high of $23.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.37.

About ProShares Short Russell2000

ProShares Short Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

