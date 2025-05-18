BNP Paribas Financial Markets Has $1.88 Million Stock Position in Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lowered its stake in Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Free Report) by 46.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 40,011 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Viking Therapeutics were worth $1,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 716 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,980 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,929 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 2,165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.03% of the company’s stock.
In other Viking Therapeutics news, Director Sarah Kathryn Rouan purchased 1,240 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.15 per share, for a total transaction of $29,946.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,946. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.10). The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.
VKTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Viking Therapeutics from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price (down previously from $109.00) on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.15.
Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.
