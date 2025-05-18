BNP Paribas Financial Markets Has $1.99 Million Holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Free Report) by 302.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 158,439 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 119,115 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RCKT. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 33,166.7% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,996 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 319.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 3,745 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 159.6% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,475 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 3,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Rocket Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CFO Aaron Ondrey sold 7,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.29, for a total value of $39,616.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 129,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $685,848.50. This represents a 5.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kinnari Patel acquired 21,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.70 per share, with a total value of $99,165.30. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 26,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,837.80. The trade was a 371.79% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 24.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.3%

RCKT stock opened at $6.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $694.11 million, a P/E ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.02. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.55 and a twelve month high of $26.98. The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.93 and a 200-day moving average of $10.28.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.02. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.66) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.83 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.73.

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a late-stage biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

