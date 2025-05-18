BNP Paribas Financial Markets Has $2.04 Million Holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 70.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,268 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,044 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $2,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fielder Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC now owns 24,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Price Performance

WPM stock opened at $78.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.47, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.12. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $51.96 and a fifty-two week high of $87.42.

Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Dividend

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $470.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.33 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 50.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Research analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 28th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 48.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Stifel Canada upgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group increased their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.90.

Wheaton Precious Metals Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Featured Articles

